Rahul scared of defeat by Irani: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Scared of defeat in Amethi by BJP's Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, in a very well-calculated move, has sought a safer seat.

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Sunday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. 

“Scared of defeat in Amethi by BJP’s Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, in a very well-calculated move, has sought a safer seat. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by minority voters, with just around 8 per cent Hindu voters”, Prasad said.

Declaring Rahul Gandhi a “opportunistic Hindu”, Prasad said he had started wearing the sacred thread and sharing his ‘gotra’ with frequent visits to temples. “He was uncomfortable, uneasy and unsafe in Amethi because of diabolical political stands on national issues, including the airstrike on terror camps,” he said.
Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad, he said: “If he likes South India so much, why does he not contest from any other constituency in Kerala? It is because of his fear of defeat”.

Calling Rahul Gandhi Janus-faced in politics, Prasad said that on the one hand he tried to project himself as a Hindu and a follower of Hinduism, and on the other he sought a shortcut to the Lok Sabha from a minority-dominated constituency.

Lashing out at the statement of some Congress leaders that the decision to contest from Wayanad was aimed at saving the “cultures of South India”, Prasad said: “Such a statement backing Rahul Gandhi’s decision on Wayanad is nothing but a cruel joke on the essence of South India’s cultures”.
“Can you tell me, Rahul Gandhi, what your party has done in the past to a galaxy of prominent leaders from the south, namely PV Narasimha Rao, NT Rama Rao, MJ Ramchandran and others?” he asked.

