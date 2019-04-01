Home Nation

Raipur Declaration: Tribals seek treaty with government to safeguard their ‘existence, aspirations’

The declaration at Rashtriya Adivasi Adhiveshan expressed apprehension over 'the tribal existence that faces uncertainty as their identity, dignity and aspirations are in peril and remain distressed'

Published: 01st April 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal voters in queue at Sukma. (Photo|ANI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Tribals urged the government to make a new treaty with them in the light of historic injustice faced by the adivasi communities as they continue to live through the “ongoing oppression and varied forms of loot”. The treaty will rebuild confidence and raise hopes among the tribals, they affirmed.

Attended by around 300 tribals from 10 states and the delegates from 44 organisations in a two-day national tribal convention — Rashtriya Adivasi Adhiveshan at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, the event concluded with a ‘Raipur Declaration’ that expressed “apprehension over the tribal existence that faces uncertainty as their identity, dignity and aspirations are in peril and remain distressed”.

The Raipur Declaration took a resolve calling upon all tribal organisations and forums to unite and reach out to all political parties, people’s movements and organisations to engage them with their agenda.

“The new treaty between the tribals and the government will safeguard tribal identity and their rights, further envisage effective steps to promote them, serve for the betterment of adivasi communities and all humankind”, stated the declaration.

It cited village council (gram sabha) as the village government, which should be the primary unit of local governance and efforts be towards empowering and making it effective.

“Village council should protect, develop and manage all natural resources (Jal, Jungle, Zameen), ensure land and livelihood rights for tribals, exercise free-prior-informed-consent (FPIC) on all development projects and simultaneously protects and promotes tribal identity, culture and languages”, the Declaration further asserted.

The tribals sought effective implementation of PESA Act as it provides traditional tribal governance structures constitutionally. “Besides there is a need to identity tribal areas which doesn’t fall within 5th scheduled areas and ensure PESA provisions are executed for them”, the resolves embodied in Declaration narrated.

The meet called for complete utilisation of allocated funds released as Tribal Development Fund and under the Tribal Sub-Plan and further setting up of monitoring committees for it at the block and district level.

The Declaration sought uniform recognition and status for the ‘Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups’ (PVTG) and also identify Nomadic and Denitrified Tribes whose rights and entitlements must be protected.

Finally a call was given to oppose the widespread patriarchy and resolved to root it out within the tribal society.

The national convention also had extensive deliberation over the tribal community values and issues with regards to the rights set forth by the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raipur Declaration tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp