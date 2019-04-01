Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh files nomination from Mainpuri

By ANI

MAINPURI: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav filed his nomination from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for the ensuing Lok Sabha election on Monday.

Mainpuri is considered a safe seat by the Samajwadi Party. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam had contested from two seats -- Azamgarh and Mainpuri. However, he later gave up Mainpuri seat which was subsequently successfully contested by party candidate Tej Pratap Yadav.

Mulayam's son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav and several other party leaders were seen accompanying the party patriarch. However, Mulayam's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav was inconspicuous at the event.

"My adversaries would be there. Hence, I cannot go there," Shivpal had said on Sunday when asked if he would attend the nomination paper filing of Mulayam.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, polling will be held during all seven phases