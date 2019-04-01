TRS and BJP in partnership, only Congress can fight Modi: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Voting for the TRS is like voting for the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday. “(PM) Narendra Modi and (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao are secret friends. TRS MPs will support BJP. The working system of Modi and KCR is the same. Both have a partnership. Both speak lies every day. The TRS never fought against Modi. It is the Congress that fought against Modi, BJP and RSS,” Rahul Gandhi asserted at an election meeting in Huzurnagar on Monday.

It was one of three meeting he addressed in the state, where he alleged KCR was controlled by Modi. Rahul said Modi failed to deposit `15 lakh into each citizen’s bank account. “Modi lied to you. He helped only Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani. I have discussed with the think tank, and they said depositing `15 lakh into bank accounts of people was impossible. If `15 lakh is deposited, the economy will collapse. The think tank suggested giving `12,000 as monthly income to 5 crore families. Modi failed to keep his promise, but I will keep mine. It will be deposited into the women’s accounts.”

“The untruth (Modi) is one side, and truth (Rahul) is another. The assurance of depositing `15 lakh is on one side, and my guarantee to give `3.6 lakh crore to the poor in next five years is on the other. Choose between the two. The Congress can only deliver Nyay (justice) to the people and fight against Anyay,” he added, while explaining his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme — Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) — for the poor.

In his regular style, Rahul said Modi was the chowkidar to Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani, and in the State, only Chandrasekhar Rao’s family benefited in the last five years. “The dreams of the Telangana youth to start their own business will be realised only with the Congress. Modi handed over the keys of banks to Anil Ambani. The Congress will take the keys from Ambani and hand over to Telangana youngsters to start their businesses,” Rahul declared.

He also touched upon the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district. “KCR failed to keep his promise of providing safe drinking water here. But I assure you that once the Congress comes to power, safe water will be provided to affected areas. The Congress will start a super-speciality hospital to treat the fluorosis victims,” he said, and mocked the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, saying it would be better to talk less about it.

Rahul added that unlike Modi and KCR, the Congress implemented several of its promises. “Give us power, we will implement NYAY and other assurances. My goal is to defeat Modi, RSS and BJP. Modi’s aim is to create hostility. My aim is to unite the people.”

At the Zaheerabad meeting, Rahul said the TRS never fought against the Modi government. The TRS supported demonetisation, GST and was for the president’s and vice-president’s elections. “Let us defeat both TRS and BJP,” Rahul urged the people.In Wanaparthy, Rahul alleged that only one family (KCR’s) in the state became rich and benefited, and added that TRS leaders pocketed money in the name of redesigning irrigation projects. He assured that small and petty traders could start their businesses without permission from the government.“Start your own business. No need to visit each and every department for permission. Flourish in your business and get permission only after three years. If your business develops, the country’s economy will improve,” he said.

Rahul said that in the Lok Sabha elections, it was not a question of the TRS versus the Congress. “It is the question of Narendra Modi versus the Congress. The Congress alone fought against Modi in the last five years. TRS never fought against Modi. The TRS MPs kept quiet in Parliament, when Modi directed them to do so,” Rahul alleged. “If you vote for TRS, it will help the BJP. If you vote for Congress, it will help the Congress bring Modi down from power.”

Rahul also assured 33 per cent reservation to women’s legislative bodies. The NYAY money would be deposited into women’s accounts, he said. “Congress will empower women economically and politically,” he declared. He said that the Gabbar Singh Tax (read Goods and Services Tax) would be simplified for the benefit the public.

At the Huzurnagar meeting, PCC president and Huzurnagar MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Nalgonda, alleged that TRS candidate V Narsimha Reddy was a land-grabber. “If you elect me, I will fight for your rights in Lok Sabha. If you defeat me, I will still be with you always. But, the TRS candidate, even if he is elected, will not be available to you,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. The TRS candidate is a “thief and land-grabber”, Uttam alleged.