Yogi Adityanath refers to Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena', draws flak from Opposition

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll for its 80 parliamentary constituencies starting from April 11.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has referred the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally here.

"Congress used to encourage terrorists. The BJP government is breaking the backs of Pakistan and Pakistan backed terrorists by striking their camps, under the leadership of PM Modi," he added. The comment of the Chief Minister drew criticism from the opposition parties.

"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation. We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Now CM Adityanath renamed Indian Army as 'Modi ki Sena'. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise."

