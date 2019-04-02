Home Nation

AFSPA amendment necessary to balance rights of armed forces with human rights: Congress

Chidambaram also asserted that 54 pages of Congress manifesto have been completely made according to the feedback given by citizens of India.

Published: 02nd April 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

AFSPA gives soldiers a degree of immunity from prosecution (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that its manifesto is completely implementable by a "competent and wise government", Congress on Tuesday said that its promise of amending the AFSPA was about striking a balance between rights of armed forces and human rights.

Addressing a media briefing hours after the release of the poll manifesto, former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "We will amend the law (AFSPA). We will balance the rights of security forces and human rights and would remove immunity only in three cases namely enforced disappearance, sexual violence, and torcher. I have been a Home Minister and we recognise that armed forces require a certain amount of immunity but we also realise that human rights have to be respected. We will need to balance that."

Chidambaram also responded to BJP's claims of Congress manifesto being impossible to implement and said that it may be impossible for BJP to implement but not for Congress.

READ| AFSPA withdrawn partially from Arunachal Pradesh

I concede that it's unimplementable by a BJP government but what do you assume that a future government can't implement it. The BJP won't answer and the Prime Minister won't touch upon the subject of jobs, farmer's distress, women and children security, the neglect of public education and healthcare institutions so why would they concede that it is implementable. It's implementable by a competent and wise government and Congress will provide it," he said.

Chidambaram also asserted that 54 pages of Congress manifesto have been completely made according to the feedback given by citizens of India.

"These are the things that people want to be addressed by a future government. We think our economy will be stronger and poverty will be considerably reduced at the end of five years," he said.

The senior Congress leader also reaffirmed promise of implementing a single-slab GST and said, "World-over GST is standard single rate and we will follow the same practice. We cannot predict the appropriate rate as of now." He also said that Congress, if voted to power will repel the sedition law because it has become redundant with time.

"Sedition is a colonial-era law. Many eminent people have said that sedition must go. Sedition is no safeguard at all. It must go because it has become redundant due to subsequent laws," he added.

Setting the narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto in which special focus has been on youth and farmers.

Congress has promised the creation of jobs to fill vacancies and providing a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 per year for poor families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFSPA AFSPA amendment Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Congress manifesto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp