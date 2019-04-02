Babul Supriyo's BJP campaign song not yet passed by Election Commission

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is yet to give the nod to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign song composed by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

A senior CEO official hinted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade Parade Ground rally, slated for Wednesday, may not hear the campaign song.

"The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has not given permission yet. The party has not submitted the modified version, " Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters here.

"We have discussed all the complaints against him (Supriyo) at the state level and have forwarded our observations to the ECI (Election Commission of India)," he said.

Asked if the song can be played during the Prime Minister's Brigade Parade rally, he reiterated: "We haven't given permission".

The BJP had submitted a transcript of the lyrics of the campaign song to the Media MCMC, following which the CEO had asked the party to submit a revised version.

The state Chief Electoral Officer has slapped a show cause notice on Supriyo for not seeking permission before releasing a video of the campaign song on social media.