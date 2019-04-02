BJP announces two women Lok Sabha candidates in Gujarat

By IANS

Gandhinagar, April 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced two more candidates, both women, for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

While the party has decided to repeat sitting Surat MP, Darshana Jardosh, it has dropped sitting Mehsana MP, Jayshreeben Patel.

In her place, it has fielded Shardaben Patel, the wife of late Anil Patel, who was a minister in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat.

She will face retired government officer A.J. Patel of the Congress.

Polling in all 26 seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23 - the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election.