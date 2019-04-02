BJP leader in UP lands in jail after scuffle in district magistrate's office

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A BJP leader in Ballia left his party red-faced by landing in jail after allegedly abusing the district magistrate and manhandling a revenue officer who tried to pacify him.



The incident involving Vinod Tewari, a member of the party’s district executive committee in Ballia, around 400 km from Lucknow, took place on the premises of the district magistrate's office. The DM also happens to be the returning officer for the Election Commission.

According to DM Bhawani Singh Khangarot, Tewari was called to the collectorate to be briefed about restrictions on him in view of the model code of conduct. Tewari, who is from Ekaeel near Ballia, has over a dozen different cases registered against him. During the meeting, Tewari lost his cool and hurled abuses at the DM before roughing up the officer who intervened.



Subsequently, the DM called the police and SHO Shashimauli Pandey arrested Tewari. He was taken to the Deputy District Magistrate, who remanded him in police custody. Haring the news, hundreds of BJP

workers gathered at the DM office and started protesting against the police action.



However, taking cognizance of the matter, state law minister Brajesh Pathak condemned the incident as unfortunate. He claimed that a probe was already ordered into the incident and appropriate action

would be taken against the culprit.



Empathising with the DM, the law minister said that during the polls, political activists should not do anything which may amount to a violation of the poll code. The DM had to perform his duty as he was

working under the Election Commission during the elections, he said.



Tewari countered the charge of misbehaviour by claiming that the DM started it by trying to slap him during the meeting and that he only defended himself. “He did not show me the respect I deserved. He didn’t even allow me to sit on a chair,” Tewari told the media.