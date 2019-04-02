Home Nation

BSP announces five Lok Sabha candidates in Rajasthan

The Mayawati-led party has announced to contest on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Published: 02nd April 2019

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has declared five Lok Sabha candidates for Rajasthan.

The Mayawati-led party has announced to contest on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party high command has declared five nominees and names of remaining candidates will be announced soon, BSP state president Sitaram Meghwal said Tuesday.

The party has fielded Imran Khan from Alwar, Harish Kumar from Kota, Badri Prasad from Jhalawar-Baran, Keshulal from Udaipur and Colonel Durga Lal from Ajmer parliamentary constituencies. Six BSP candidates had emerged winners in the state assembly election held last year. The party boasts of a sizeable vote bank in eastern Rajasthan because of its proximity with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, former BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here, Jameel said he left the Mayawati-led outfit as he felt only Congress could defeat the BJP in the coming elections.

The MLA joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi on Monday. Jameel was elected on a BSP ticket from Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.

