Congress releases list of 9 candidates, fields Krishna Punia from Jaipur Rural, Mohan Joshi from Pune

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday released a list of nine candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The list includes one candidate from Gujarat, two from Maharashtra and six from Rajasthan.

Athlete Krishna Punia has been fielded from Jaipur Rural in Rajasthan while senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi will contest from Pune in Maharashtra.

Besides him, the party has fielded AJ Patel from Mahesana (Gujarat), Ulhas Patil from Raver (Maharashtra), Bharatram Meghwal from Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Rijju Jhunjhunuwala from Ajmer (Rajasthan), Devikinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Rampal Sharma from Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and Pramod Sharma from Jhalawar-Baran (Rajasthan).

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

TAGS
Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

