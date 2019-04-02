Home Nation

Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of PM Modi biopic till election results

 The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic till the general election results are out.

Vivek Oberoi in and as Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani refused to entertain the Public Interest Litigation which had also sought orders to the Election Commission of India to act against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by the makers of the movie.

“We are not going to interfere with it. You go to the censor board or the Election Commission (EC),” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The petitioner sought a direction to the producers of the movie to postpone the release till the declaration of results of the Lok Sabha polls.

