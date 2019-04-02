Home Nation

Dogra outfit claims Shah Faesal's resignation not accepted by J&K government, demands inquiry

Alleging that some government employees were promoting Faesal and actively participating in political activities, the outfit demanded a probe into why his resignation has not been accepted yet.

Published: 02nd April 2019

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

JAMMU: A Dogra outfit on Monday claimed that the government has not accepted the resignation of Shah Faesal from Indian Administrative Service though he has floated a political party after announcing his decision to quit in January, and demanded a high-level probe into the "delay".

"Even after more than three-and-a-half months, Shah Faesal's resignation has not yet been accepted by the government," the outfit Team Jammu's Chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal told reporters here.

Singh said that Faesal tendered his resignation from civil services on January 9 this year and had launched his party -- Jammu Kashmir People's Movement.

"But his resignation has not yet been accepted for the reasons best known to the administration whereas resignation of another IAS officer Farooq Shah was accepted within a week's time and order issued in this regard," he said.

Alleging that some government employees were promoting Faesal and actively participating in political activities, Jamwal demanded a probe into why his resignation has not been accepted yet.

When contacted, officials refused to comment on the issue.

Faesal came into limelight after becoming the first Kashmiri to top the UPSC civil services exam in 2009.

