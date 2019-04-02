Don't deceive us, follow alliance dharma: Uddhav to BJP

Abhijit Mulye By

Online Desk

MUMBAI: Having buried the hatchet with the BJP after a public war of words over the last five years, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said honesty would be the cornerstone of their alliance. "We won’t deceive you and in return, we expect that you don't deceive us," he said, asking the BJP to follow the ‘alliance dharma’.

In his usual pre-election interview given to party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, Thackeray made it clear that the two parties had realized that not having an alliance would ultimately be detrimental for both of them.

Thackeray also denied that there was any pressure on him from his MPs or MLAs to join hands with the BJP. “They behaved like true Shiv Sainiks,” he said.

Thackeray reiterated that Hindutva forms the base for the alliance and added that the 25 years of struggle both the parties went through together should not be forgotten.

“The alliance was formed when calling oneself Hindu was nothing short of abusing or cursing oneself. The thunder of Balasaheb Thackeray brought the change. Several others too were part of the effort. People have toiled for over 25 years to see the present times. That is the reason why all the misunderstandings need to be done away with,” Thackeray said while expecting honesty for the alliance to continue.

Thackeray also reiterated his old demand of having a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra and said that as per the alliance formula, both the parties would have equal distribution of posts and responsibilities in the government. “We need power and authority to be able to resolve people’s issues,” he said.

Thackeray also justified his party’s decision to oppose the government in the state over the past four years.

“There was no opposition in the state and having no opposition is not a good thing for democracy. Somebody needs to control the rulers. Hence, we volunteered to do the work,” he said.

He also took potshots at the current state of confusion and disorder prevailing in the opposition parties in the state.

“They have not been able to decide even on the seat sharing and allocation. Every other day someone or the other from that side switches over to the BJP or the Shiv Sena,” Thackeray said. In a lighter vein, he added that sometimes it so happens that you decide to give a befitting blow to an opposition leader who is criticizing you and find him on your side by the time you prepare your reply.

To a query on BJP veteran L K Advani, Thackeray said during the last five-ten years of his father late Bal Thackeray's life, the younger generation took over the Sena and the patriarch guided them, but intervened and spoke only when it was necessary.

"Change is a natural process. But it doesn't mean you forget them after making them retire. You have to be forever grateful to them. Because the Sena supremo, Atalji, Advaniji sowed the seeds in an extremely difficult environment. They risked their lives in spreading Hindutva," he said.

Asked if he stood by his earlier statement that the Sena rotted in 25 years of alliance with the BJP, Thackeray said his father extensively travelled across Maharashtra to spread his ideology.

"However, we became inattentive after the alliance (with BJP). This carelessness is no more there. Spreading of one's ideology is not a crime," he said.

"Should I keep the Sena limited to the seats which we received as part of the alliance formula? Should we not take our party to other places as well? Because the Sena is not a party but an ideology," the 58-year-old leader said.

Asked if he had also become a "chowkidar" after the tie-up with the BJP, Thackeray said he was just a common man.

"I am a Shiv Sainik. A soldier is a soldier who safeguards the common man and fights for their rights. I don't need to separately become a chowkidar," he said.