EC to approach President against Rajasthan Governor, says his praise for Modi violated poll code

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's alleged remark calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win as violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), poll body sources said on Tuesday.

The poll panel is likely to write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the matter to his notice. However, the EC will take a final call at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, the sources added.

During a sojourn to Aligarh in UP on March 23, Singh had addressed a rally where he said, “The next Prime Minister should be Narendra Modi only.” It went viral on social media soon after.

“We are all workers of the BJP and we would want that the party wins the polls. We also want that Narendra Modi becomes the PM again. This is important for the... country. We are workers of the party and respect all the decisions,” Kalyan had said.

The statement filtered into Rajasthan and turned ready ammunition for the ruling Congress party with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reminding him of his Constitutional obligations.

Singh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. A Governor is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.

