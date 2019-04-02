Home Nation

EC to approach President against Rajasthan Governor, says his praise for Modi violated poll code

During a sojourn to Aligarh on March 23, Kalyan Singh had addressed a rally where he said, “The next Prime Minister should be Narendra Modi only.” 

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's alleged remark calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win as violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), poll body sources said on Tuesday.

The poll panel is likely to write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the matter to his notice. However, the EC will take a final call at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, the sources added.

During a sojourn to Aligarh in UP on March 23, Singh had addressed a rally where he said, “The next Prime Minister should be Narendra Modi only.” It went viral on social media soon after.

“We are all workers of the BJP and we would want that the party wins the polls. We also want that Narendra Modi becomes the PM again. This is important for the... country. We are workers of the party and respect all the decisions,” Kalyan had said.

The statement filtered into Rajasthan and turned ready ammunition for the ruling Congress party with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reminding him of his Constitutional obligations.

Singh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. A Governor is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party. 

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyan Singh Rajasthan Governor Model Code Of Conduct Election Commission ECI Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp