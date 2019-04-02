Home Nation

Engineer appointed to check noise pollution during election campaign in Punjab

Any vehicle on which a loudspeaker is used without the written permit shall be confiscated along with loudspeaker and all the apparatus used.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju Monday appointed an engineer of the state pollution control board to monitor noise pollution caused by loudspeakers or any sound amplifier for publicity during campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

"There should be no use of loudspeakers, public address system or loudspeaker or any sound amplifier between 10 pm and 6 am," Raju said in a release.

The CEO said use of such sound system whether fitted on vehicles of any kind whatsoever, or in a static position were prohibited for public meeting, general propaganda during the above mentioned hours.

He said the Election Commission of India has issued detailed instructions regarding the use of loudspeakers or any sound amplifier for publicity by candidates during the general election.

Raju said loudspeakers being used beyond the given hours would be confiscated along with all apparatus.

Political parties candidates or any other persons using loudspeakers on moving vehicles shall intimate registration identification number of those vehicles to authorities granting permission to use loudspeakers and such registration identification numbers of the vehicles shall be indicated on the permits granted by authorities concerned, he said.

Any vehicle on which a loudspeaker is used without the written permit shall be confiscated along with loudspeaker and all the apparatus used.

The CEO directed that it should be ensured by concerned authorities of the state pollution control board that decibels of the sound generated by loudspeakers or amplifiers do not exceed the permissible limits in industrial area 75 decibel during daytime and 70 decibel during night time, in commercial area 65 decibel in daytime and 55 decibel during night.

In residential areas, it should not exceed 55 decibel in day time and 45 decibel during the night, he said.

