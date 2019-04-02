Home Nation

Even Mulayam's dogs would have become MLCs if PM would have been from his family: Nirwal

'I challenge all the candidates for the Prime Minister's post in Opposition to work for 18 hours daily for eight days,' he said.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By ANI

SHAMLI (Uttar Pradesh): BJP leader Tejendra Nirwal made a controversial remark on Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav by saying that even his dogs would have become MLCs if the post of Prime Minister went to someone from his family.

Highlighting the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally here, Nirwal said, "If the Prime Minister's post would have gone to Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, all of them would have entered the Rajya Sabha, even his dogs would have become MLCs. If this post would have gone to 'Behenji' (Mayawati), then all her near ones and neighbours would have become MLCs."

He added, "I challenge all the candidates for the Prime Minister's post in Opposition to work for 18 hours daily for eight days. I can guarantee you, after eight days we will have to get all of them admitted in hospital."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present at the event.

