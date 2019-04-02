Home Nation

Four civilians injured in Pakistan shelling

The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.

Published: 02nd April 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Four civilians were injured on Tuesday in indiscriminate Pakistan shelling on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said the injured have been given medical treatment. A 6-year old girl, a woman and an Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and 13 others injured in indiscriminate shelling and firing by the Pakistan Army in the same sectors a day earlier.

Due to heightened tension along the LoC, authorities today cancelled the cross-LoC trade between Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch and Rawalakot in Pakistan administered part of the state.

Indian and Pakistani troops traded mortars and gunfire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.

The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 p.m. the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said. Authorities closed all educational institutions within a 5-km distance of the LoC in Poonch district as a precaution.

Earlier, firing exchanges started between the two armies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 11.30 a.m. "The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan shelling Ceasefire violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp