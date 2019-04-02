Four civilians injured in Pakistan shelling

By IANS

JAMMU: Four civilians were injured on Tuesday in indiscriminate Pakistan shelling on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said the injured have been given medical treatment. A 6-year old girl, a woman and an Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and 13 others injured in indiscriminate shelling and firing by the Pakistan Army in the same sectors a day earlier.

Due to heightened tension along the LoC, authorities today cancelled the cross-LoC trade between Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch and Rawalakot in Pakistan administered part of the state.

Indian and Pakistani troops traded mortars and gunfire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.

The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 p.m. the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said. Authorities closed all educational institutions within a 5-km distance of the LoC in Poonch district as a precaution.

Earlier, firing exchanges started between the two armies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 11.30 a.m. "The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.