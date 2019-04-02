Fully prepared to meet challenge of ceasefire violations by Pakistan: BSF DG

By PTI

JAMMU: BSF DG Rajni Kant Mishra said Tuesday that his force is fully prepared to meet any challenge posed by Pakistan which is continuously violating the ceasefire by targeting forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian forces are giving a befitting response to the unprovoked mortar shelling and firing by the Pakistan Army while maintaining that there was no ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) in the state.

Talking to reporters after the wreath-laying ceremony of Inspector T Alex Lalminlun at the BSF frontier headquarters here, Mishra said all the 365 days of the year pose a challenge for the border guards.

"We have accepted the challenge and are prepared for it," the director general said when asked about the preparations of the BSF along the IB and the LoC in view of the upcoming five-phased Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to begin in the state on April 11.

The BSF DG, who arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu on Monday to review security situation, especially along the forward posts, said Pakistan is targeting civilian areas which are very unfortunate.

However, he said the Border Security Force (BSF) is giving befitting replies to Pakistan.

On the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action, he said, "We are waiting for the feedback to ascertain the casualties suffered by them."

"Besides the BSF inspector, a woman and a five-year-old girl were killed and 24 others were injured in intense shelling by Pakistan in various sectors of Poonch district on Monday. Terming the killing of the 35-year-old officer as "unfortunate", Mishra said he was posted with the 168th battalion and was manning the 471 forward defence location (FDL) post when a mortar shell landed at his picket.

"He suffered critical splinter injuries and achieved martyrdom, while four of his colleagues were injured but their condition is stated to be stable," the DG said.

Asked about the message for the troopers on the ground, he said, "Do not get demoralised and we are solidly behind you."

Earlier, Mishra joined other ranks of the force and Inspector General of Police, Jammu region, M K Sinha and Jammu SSP Tejinder Singh to pay floral tributes to the slain officer whose body was brought to the BSF headquarters for the wreath-laying ceremony.

The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal and other officers also laid wreath at the tricolour-wrapped coffin containing the mortal remains of the officers.

The body of the inspector is being flown to his home town in Manipur for last rites, a BSF spokesman said.