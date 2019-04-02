Home Nation

Fully prepared to meet challenge of ceasefire violations by Pakistan: BSF DG

The BSF DG, who arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu on Monday to review security situation, especially along the forward posts, said Pakistan is targeting civilian areas which is very unfortunate.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

BSF DG Rajni Kant Mishra. (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

JAMMU: BSF DG Rajni Kant Mishra said Tuesday that his force is fully prepared to meet any challenge posed by Pakistan which is continuously violating the ceasefire by targeting forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian forces are giving a befitting response to the unprovoked mortar shelling and firing by the Pakistan Army while maintaining that there was no ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) in the state.

Talking to reporters after the wreath-laying ceremony of Inspector T Alex Lalminlun at the BSF frontier headquarters here, Mishra said all the 365 days of the year pose a challenge for the border guards.

ALSO READ | Seven Pak posts destroyed as Indian Army retaliates to ceasefire violations

"We have accepted the challenge and are prepared for it," the director general said when asked about the preparations of the BSF along the IB and the LoC in view of the upcoming five-phased Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to begin in the state on April 11.

The BSF DG, who arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu on Monday to review security situation, especially along the forward posts, said Pakistan is targeting civilian areas which are very unfortunate.

However, he said the Border Security Force (BSF) is giving befitting replies to Pakistan.

On the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action, he said, "We are waiting for the feedback to ascertain the casualties suffered by them."

ALSO READ | Ex-Navy chief to move EC against Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki sena' comment

"Besides the BSF inspector, a woman and a five-year-old girl were killed and 24 others were injured in intense shelling by Pakistan in various sectors of Poonch district on Monday. Terming the killing of the 35-year-old officer as "unfortunate", Mishra said he was posted with the 168th battalion and was manning the 471 forward defence location (FDL) post when a mortar shell landed at his picket.

"He suffered critical splinter injuries and achieved martyrdom, while four of his colleagues were injured but their condition is stated to be stable," the DG said.

Asked about the message for the troopers on the ground, he said, "Do not get demoralised and we are solidly behind you."

Earlier, Mishra joined other ranks of the force and Inspector General of Police, Jammu region, M K Sinha and Jammu SSP Tejinder Singh to pay floral tributes to the slain officer whose body was brought to the BSF headquarters for the wreath-laying ceremony.

The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal and other officers also laid wreath at the tricolour-wrapped coffin containing the mortal remains of the officers.

The body of the inspector is being flown to his home town in Manipur for last rites, a BSF spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF Ceasefire Violation LoC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp