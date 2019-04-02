Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nitish takes umbrage at Shahnawaz Hussain tweet over Bhagalpur seat

Shahnawaz, who was in Kolkata and addressed the media on Monday at the BJP headquarters, was asked whether he still stood by his tweet, to which he said, he had nothing to add.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA/KOLKATA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure, Monday, over a tweet by senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, saying that the JD(U) chief was instrumental in the Bhagalpur seat being denied to him.

“It’s unfortunate if he believes so and if has said as much. As far as I know, and I know personally, it was me who was instrumental in he being fielded from Bhagalpur in the initial phase of his career. He should amend his comment,” Kumar said, when his attention was drawn to a tweet by Hussein during a programme on contemporary politics hosted by a TV channel.

Shahnawaz,  former BJP MP from Bhagalpur in eastern Bihar, who handled several Union ministry portfolios in the 13th Lok Sabha under Atal Behari Vajpayee and is currently BJP ’s national spokesperson,  had on March 24 tweeted that he lost his ticket because of Nitish. 

Shahnawaz, who was in Kolkata and addressed the media on Monday at the BJP headquarters, was asked whether he still stood by his tweet, to which he said, he had nothing to add.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“What I had said in my tweet, holds,” he told reporters.

The BJP had traded Bhagalpur seat with the JD(U) under a fresh seat arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.  

Nitish has fielded Ajay Kumar Mandal as the JD(U) candidate from there. The trade-off came as a shock to many within the saffron party since Bhagalpur has been a traditional BJP seat.

Hussain’s reaction was thus not off the mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Syed Shahnawaz Hussain JD(U) BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp