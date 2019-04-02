Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: EC seizes over Rs 1,400 crore worth cash, liquor and drugs from states

A recent seizure of 100 kg drugs off the Gujarat coast, worth an estimated Rs 500 crore, is the single largest contributor to the state's tally of seizures vis-a-vis the poll surveillance.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suspect cash, illegal liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 1,460 crore have been seized from across the country since parliamentary election schedule was announced by the Election Commission, an official data said Monday.

Gujarat recorded the maximum seizure of these illegal inducements at Rs 509 crore.

A recent seizure of 100 kg drugs off the Gujarat coast, worth an estimated Rs 500 crore, is the single largest contributor to the state's tally of seizures vis-a-vis the poll surveillance.

This was followed by the seizure of illegal inducements, suspected to have been routed and used to bribe voters, from Tamil Nadu at Rs 208.55 crore.

These figures in other major states are Rs 158.61 crore in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Rs 144.39 crore in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Rs 135.13 crore.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

An Election Commission official said the total progressive value of seized items was Rs 1,460.02 crore as on April 1.

The Election Commission declared dates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 10 and as per data, a total of Rs 340.78 crore suspect cash, Rs 143.84 crore worth of liquor, drugs valued at Rs 692.64 crore, gold and other precious metals worth Rs 255.93 crore and other freebies of Rs 26.84 crore have been seized, the EC data for all the states for the general elections said.

The EC has deployed hundreds of general observers, expenditure observers and static and mobile surveillance teams in the country to keep a check on the flow of black money and other illegal gratification so that the level playing field of holding fair polls is not disturbed.

The seven-phase polls will begin from April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp