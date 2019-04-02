Home Nation

Lokpal members demand pay, perks equivalent to HC judges

Lokpal members are seeking status of serving High Court judges with pay and perks, including bungalow accommodation, in Lutyens Delhi.

Published: 02nd April 2019 11:21 PM

Court Hammer

For representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even before the dew on the just set up Lokpal could dry up, its members are seeking status of serving High Court judges with pay and perks, including bungalow accommodation, in Lutyens Delhi.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that he has been told that members of the Lokpal are demanding status equal to the High Court judge.

READ| Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as India's first Lokpal chief

"We are in great difficulty. A bureaucrat gets one LTC, but a judge gets four," the AG told the court.

At this, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, "If there is a retired Supreme Court judge heading a tribunal, then other members of the tribunal would be seeking the same perks and privileges."

