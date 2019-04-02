Home Nation

Congress govt in MP withdraws security to RSS office, reinstates it after Digvijaya's disapproval

The security personnel were withdrawn after the Kamal Nath-led government said they will be deployed on election duty elsewhere.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Almost a decade after security personnel were deployed outside the RSS office in Bhopal, the Congress government withdrew them Monday, only to rescind the decision a day later.

The security personnel were withdrawn after the Kamal Nath-led government said they will be deployed on election duty elsewhere.

The decision did not go down well with Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, who tweeted his disapproval on Tuesday.

"Its not at all proper to remove security provided to the RSS office in Bhopal. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately provide adequate security," Singh said.

The chief minister has issued directives to reinstate the security outside the RSS office, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh RSS security Digvijaya Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp