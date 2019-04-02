Congress govt in MP withdraws security to RSS office, reinstates it after Digvijaya's disapproval

By PTI

BHOPAL: Almost a decade after security personnel were deployed outside the RSS office in Bhopal, the Congress government withdrew them Monday, only to rescind the decision a day later.

The security personnel were withdrawn after the Kamal Nath-led government said they will be deployed on election duty elsewhere.

The decision did not go down well with Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, who tweeted his disapproval on Tuesday.

"Its not at all proper to remove security provided to the RSS office in Bhopal. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately provide adequate security," Singh said.

The chief minister has issued directives to reinstate the security outside the RSS office, an official said.