Maharashtra: Decomposed body found in a pit

By PTI

THANE: Highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found dumped in a pit at Mangrul village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Tuesday.

Police suspect that the deceased, who seems to be in the age group of 30-35 years, was strangulated and his body dumped in the pit, dug by Forest department, some four-five days back.

The body was spotted by a Forest department employee on Monday morning, who in turn informed police, said a Hill Line police station officer in Badlapur, around 38 kms from here.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person (s) under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrest is made so far, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.