Rajasthan Governor violates MCC calling for Modi win, ECI may approach President: Sources

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's alleged remark calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win as violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), poll body sources said on Tuesday.

The poll panel is likely to write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the matter to his cognizance. However, the ECI will take a final call in the meeting to be held today, sources added.

On March 25, Singh allegedly said that as a party worker he "genuinely" wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, which are going to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

"As a worker of BJP, I genuinely want the party to win. We want that once again Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. It is important for the nation and society that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again," he told reporters in Aligarh.

Singh, who previously served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. A Governor is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.

