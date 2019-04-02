Ranchi Diary: DK Tiwari takes over as new Jharkhand Chief Secretary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

DK Tiwari new Chief Secretary

DK Tiwari, a 1986 batch IAS officer who is credited with a spotless career, was named the new Chief Secretary of Jharkhand on Saturday. His predecessor Sudhir Tripathi, a 1985 batch IAS officer, retired on Sunday. March 31. He had been on extension twice before demitting office.

Tiwari took charge on Sunday itself. In other key administrative appointments made by the Congress government under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhdeo Singh was named the state’s new Development Commissioner and KK Khandelwal was appointed as his Finance Secretary.

Round-the-clock service at the airport

Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi will soon start round-the-clock service after monsoon this year, as the construction of the new Air Traffic Control (ATC) is in its last phase.

Since the airport has the wherewithal to enable landing and parking of aircraft at night, the airport authorities have already sought approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for putting these facilities to use. Airport authorities said the round-the-clock service would most likely be started sometime this September.