Registration for Amarnath Yatra begins from Tuesday

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra. For representational purposes. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

JAMMU: The registration for annual 46-day Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has started for both the shortest Baltal and traditional Chandanwari routes.

“The registration is being undertaken through 442 designated bank branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Jammu & Kashmir Bank and YES Bank all over the country,” said Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Umang Narula.

This year’s yatra will begin simultaneously on both routes (Baltal and Chandanwari) from July 1 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan (August 15).

Narula said the yatris would have to furnish a compulsory health certificate while seeking registration for the yatra.

He said only such certificates which are issued by doctors or medical institutes authorised by the state government/ UT administrations concerned shall be accepted. “Only the health certificates issued after February 15, 2019, shall be valid.”

The CEO said persons below 13 years or above 75 years and women, who are more than six weeks pregnant, won’t be registered for this year’s yatra.

He cautioned the intending yatris against undertaking the yatra without securing a yatra permit and required a compulsory health certificate.

“The yatris, who propose to travel by helicopter, do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the compulsory health certificate before they are allowed to travel by helicopter,” the CEO said.

