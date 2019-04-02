Sikh body planning procession to Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has planned a grand ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession from the city to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder.

The committee has written to the Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi to facilitate a meeting between the organising committee in Pakistan for the 550th ‘Prakash Parab’ of Guru Nanak so that preparations and mandatory clearance may be obtained in a timely manner, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The committee has planned to make the historic ‘Prakash Parab’ memorable with various programmes. Sirsa said a ‘Kirtan Darbar’ will be organised on September 21 at IP stadium in which 1,100 children from DSGMC schools will recite ‘Shabads’ and perform a ‘Kirtan’.

A laser show on the life of Guru Nanak Dev will also be held at the event.

A second grand ‘Kirtan Darbar’ has been planned for October at the India Gate in which 550 Ragi Singhs will simultaneously perform a Kirtan with traditional instruments (tanti saz), he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Grand celebrations