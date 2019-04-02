Home Nation

Sikh body planning procession to Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

The committee has planned to make the historic ‘Prakash Parab’ memorable with various programmes.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Paper artist Gurpreet Singh shows his creation a paper model of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan in Amritsar Thursday Nov. 22 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has planned a grand ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession from the city to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder.

The committee has written to the Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi to facilitate a meeting between the organising committee in Pakistan for the 550th ‘Prakash Parab’ of Guru Nanak so that preparations and mandatory clearance may be obtained in a timely manner, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The committee has planned to make the historic ‘Prakash Parab’ memorable with various programmes. Sirsa said a ‘Kirtan Darbar’ will be organised on September 21 at IP stadium in which 1,100 children from DSGMC schools will recite ‘Shabads’ and perform a ‘Kirtan’.

A laser show on the life of Guru Nanak Dev will also be held at the event. 

A second grand ‘Kirtan Darbar’ has been planned for October at the India Gate in which 550 Ragi Singhs will simultaneously perform a Kirtan with traditional instruments (tanti saz), he added. 
(With PTI inputs)

Grand celebrations

  • A ‘Kirtan Darbar’ will be organised on September 21 at IP stadium here in which 1,100 children from DSGMC schools will recite ‘Shabads’ and perform a ‘Kirtan’.

  • A second grand ‘Kirtan Darbar’ has been planned for October at the India Gate in which 550 Ragi Singhs will simultaneously perform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp