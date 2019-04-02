Home Nation

Sikkim to be first state free of kutcha houses: CM Chamling

The election to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly is being held on April 11 alongside the Lok Sabha election.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling (File | PTI)

By IANS

RORATHANG: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Tuesday promised to complete work related to drinking water and electricity on priority and said the SDF government would make the Himalayan state the first in the country completely free of 'kutcha' (temporary) houses.

Chamling was addressing people at Rorathang on day five of his of the 10-day long Sikkim Vijay Sankalp Rally. People from Rhenock, Chujachen and Gnathang Machong joined the event.

Appealing to the people to vote for his Sikkim Democratic Front in the coming Lok Sabha and assembly polls, he said: "Drinking water and electricity works will be completed on priority. In the next five years, development of Sikkim will be taken to global standards and we will make Sikkim the first state in the county to be completely free of kutcha houses."

Chamling iterated that all the programmes of the government will be youth-centric and youth will be made partners in the development process.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, he said: "We are not a party with seasonal leaders, we are a party with seasoned leaders. We are not a party which experiments with people's future.

"We are a party which has 25 years of experienced leadership. We are not a programme less party. We have a full proof programme to serve the Sikkimese people for a lifetime."

The election to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly is being held on April 11 alongside the Lok Sabha election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kutcha house Sikkim Assembly elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Pawan Chamling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp