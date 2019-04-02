Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader arrested in Ballia for allegedly misbehaving with DM

Tiwari was called by Khangarot to his residence in connection the cases pending against him and to be briefed about restrictions on him in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

BALLIA (Uttar Pradesh): BJP leader Vinod Tiwari was arrested on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with the district magistrate and trying to manhandle a revenue officer here.

"Over 12 criminal cases are registered against Tiwari. There is a case of financial irregularity when he was the head of a village. We are investigating these cases," District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot told reporters.

Tiwari was called by Khangarot to his residence in connection the cases pending against him and to be briefed about restrictions on him in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

The district magistrate said Tiwari misbehaved with him after he was denied permission to sit on a chair since he was an accused.

"He was not allowed to sit since he is an accused. He also tried to convince me that he is innocent. He has a criminal record of ten years. I do not know which party he belongs to," Khangarot said.

"The police was informed and they arrested Tiwari. He misbehaved with me and tried to manhandle a tehsildar. He also told me that he was in jail for two months and that I did not know what Ballia leaders are," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Vinod Tiwari Khangarot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp