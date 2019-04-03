100 per cent webcasting of all polling booths in Tripura: Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Election Commission of India has taken initiative for 100 per cent webcasting of all polling booths in Tripura, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said on Wednesday.

"Video viewing and surveillance teams would be deployed across the state, which would monitor all poll activities inside the polling booths on the day of voting. Sufficient CCTV cameras and mobile teams would be deployed to maintain total security. We aim to maintain 100 per cent webcasting on the polling days," he told reporters.

The CEO said the concerned district magistrates would monitor everything from their offices, adding presiding officers would provide inputs to corroborate the videos.

"The areas, where internet coverage is poor, video recording would be done and the recorded clips would be submitted to the District Election Officers.

Tripura is the only state in the country which will implement 100 per cent webcasting of Lok Sabha elections this year," he said.

Elections for the two Lok Sabha seats West Tripura and East Tripura would be held on April 11 and April 18 respectively.

"We have received 44 poll related complaints so far. The complaints are being verified" the official said.