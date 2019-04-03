Home Nation

112 FIRs, daily diary entries against political parties, others for poll code violation: Delhi CEO

The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's chief electoral office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 1.21 crore in cash.

Published: 03rd April 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 112 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries have been registered till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the poll body in Delhi said Wednesday.

A total of 112 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct.

"Out of these, 13 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (six FIRs and four DD entries), 11 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (eight FIRs and three DD entries), three against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry) and Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 83 against others or non-political (entities)," the CEO office said in a statement.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had told reporters on Monday that social media was being aggressively monitored to check any violation of the poll code and experts are also assisting the election team.

The office of the Delhi CEO said more than 2.6 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the poll code came into force.

"As many as 30,533 posters, banners and hoardings were removed from areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 90,415 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 89,162 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas," the statement said.

Police have registered 599 FIRs and arrested 592 people under the Excise Act, it said, adding, 203 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act in which 243 people were arrested.

They have also seized 316 unlicensed arms and weapons, and 2,354 cartridges and explosives. As many as 44,477 people have been booked till date under various sections of the CrPC and the Delhi Police Act.

"Till date, 738 bottles, 67 half-sized bottles, 86,968 quarter-sized ones of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 643 bottles, 779 half-sized and 1,64,202 quarter-sized ones of country liquor and 4,974 bottles of beer have been seized," it said.

The Lok Sabha polls, conducted in seven phases will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19. Delhi will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23. There are over 1.4 crore voters on Delhi's electoral roll, out of which 2,04,420 are in the age group of 18-19, Singh had said, adding, out of the total electorate size of 1,40,80,442, as many as 77,51,908 are male and 63,27,866 female, while 668 belong to third gender.

