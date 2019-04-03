BHU student shot at in campus

By PTI

VARANASI: A Banaras Hindu University student was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants in front of his hostel in the campus, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening, when Gaurav Singh, pursuing his masters in the university and residing in its Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel in the campus was standing outside his hostel, talking to his friends.

Some unidentified, motorcycle-borne persons came there and opened fire at him, said a police official, adding the assailants fled the spot.

Gaurav sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police are perusing the CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals, he said.