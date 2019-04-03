BJD approaches EC, alleges PM Modi violated poll code

By ANI

BHUBANESHWAR: BJD has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that the Prime Minister's speech is being made available on mobile phones, which amounts to the violation of the poll commission's Model Code of Conduct.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra told ANI, "Today using a mobile number anyone could call up and listen to the Prime Minister's speech while he was campaigning in Odisha's Bhawanipatna. So, we have gone before EC, since it did not have pre-certification from EC, it is a violation of poll guidelines and has demanded action be taken against BJP."

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.