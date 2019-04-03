Home Nation

BJP, Congress attack each other on past 'lies' during Northeast rallies

Rahul asked people to choose between BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and Congress party's assurance of providing Rs 3.6 lakh to 20 per cent poorest families.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

DHEMAJI (Assam): The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday attacked each other on their past “lies”.

Addressing a rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Congress manifesto as a “hypocrisy document that is full of lies”.

“In their manifesto of 2004, the Congress had promised that every house in the country will be electrified by 2009. They could not achieve it in that term. Then they revised the target and promised to accomplish it by 2014 but failed to achieve it,” Modi told the crowd at the rally.

“It is a hypocrisy document, not a manifesto. Their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies just like them,” he said. 

Modi told the people they would have to choose between “trust and resolution” and “corruption and conspiracy”.

Just hours later in neighbouring Assam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took on the PM slamming him for his lies.

“Five years ago, Narendra Modi had come to you and promised that he would give each one of you Rs.15 lakh. I also heard him making the promise. Did anyone of you receive Rs.15 lakh? He speaks only lies,” Gandhi told a crowd at a rally in Assam’s Bokakhat.

He said the Congress, if elected, would give Rs.72,000 each to poor families just like the Modi government gave Rs.3.5 lakh crore to 15 selected industrialists.

“You may wonder where we will get the money from. Let me explain. The money will be taken from the pockets of Anil Ambani’s family. We will then distribute it to the poor,” he said, adding, “Twenty per cent of Indians earn less than Rs.12,000 a year. As we form the government, we will include their names in a list and give Rs.72,000 to them annually. In five years, the Congress will give Rs.3.6 lakh to each of these families. This is our guarantee”.
 

PM Modi Rahul Gandhi North East NYAY Lok Sabha elections 2019

