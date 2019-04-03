BJP Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal, Congress leader Imran Masood booked for poll code violation

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal and Congress leader Imran Masood have been booked here for a poll code violation, officials said Wednesday.

A case was registered against BJP's Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal for making objectionable remarks during a rally of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Jhinjhana town on Tuesday, Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Tiwari said.

The case was registered on a complaint by sector magistrate Amit Kumar, he said.

In another incident, ex-Congress MLA Imran Masood was booked for poll code violation on a complaint by sector magistrate Dharmender, the officer said.

Masood is also accused of making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting of the Congress, Tiwari added.