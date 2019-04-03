Home Nation

BJP Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal, Congress leader Imran Masood booked for poll code violation

Nirwal allegedly made objectionable remarks during a rally of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Jhinjhana town on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal and Congress leader Imran Masood have been booked here for a poll code violation, officials said Wednesday.

A case was registered against BJP's Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal for making objectionable remarks during a rally of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Jhinjhana town on Tuesday, Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Tiwari said.

The case was registered on a complaint by sector magistrate Amit Kumar, he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In another incident, ex-Congress MLA Imran Masood was booked for poll code violation on a complaint by sector magistrate Dharmender, the officer said.

Masood is also accused of making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting of the Congress, Tiwari added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejendra Nirwal Imran Masood Congress BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp