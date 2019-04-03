Home Nation

Congress ally Jaydeep Kawade makes crude remarks against Smriti Irani

Kawade made the remarks in the context of Irani wearing a big `bindi' (a coloured dot) on her forehead.

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A video purportedly showing People's Republican Party (PRP) leader Jaideep Kawade making misogynistic remarks against Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Kawade is seen making objectionable remarks against Irani while addressing an election rally in the Bagadganj area of Nagpur Monday.

Kawade made the remarks in the context of Irani wearing a big `bindi' (a coloured dot) on her forehead.

The PRP is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra.

The party is headed by Dalit leader and MLC Jogendra Kawade, the father of Jaideep Kawade.

READ HERE: Unmissable exhibit: The sexist Indian male politician

As Kawade's remarks went viral on social media, workers of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, Tuesday filed a complaint against him and a few Congress leaders with the returning officer of the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the complaint, Kawade's statements were insulting to the entire womenfolk and violated the model code of conduct which is in force the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJYM claimed Congress candidate from Nagpur Nana Patole and other party leaders like Ashok Chavan and Vilas Muttemwar were present on the dais when Kawade made the sexist remarks, but they did not react.

The BJYM demanded appropriate action in the matter.

