Court issues summonses to Rahul, Yechury over remarks linking RSS to Gauri Lankesh's murder

By PTI

THANE: A city court Tuesday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to appear before it on April 30 to respond to the charges of defaming RSS by allegedly linking it to journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder.

The civil defamation case, seeking a token compensation of Rs one from Gandhi and Yechuri was filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Vivek Champanerkar, who has claimed the duo "defamed" the RSS by linking it to the killing of Lankesh.

Civil Judge J S Bhatia, who is hearing the case, ordered issuance of summonses to Gandhi and Yechury asking them to appear in the court.

The summonses are returnable on April 30.

In his prayer to the court, Champanerkar said Gandhi and Yechury are in the habit of blaming the RSS for any act of violence and this needs to be stopped.

He urged the court to direct them to stop linking the RSS with such incidents.

Champanerkar's counsel Aditya R Mishra said his client filed the civil complaint in the court against the two leaders last week.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017, allegedly by the members of a right-wing extremist group.

A Mumbai metropolitan magistrate's court is also hearing a criminal defamation case against Gandhi and Yechury, filed by another RSS activist over the same issue.

In the criminal defamation case, complainant Dhrutiman Joshi, an RSS worker and lawyer, has cited some purported remarks made by Gandhi and Yechury against the RSS after the killing of Lankesh, a strong Hindutva critic.

"Statements made by the accused and their respective political parties are in utmost sense defamatory and belittle the RSS in the eyes of common public. There was a definite move by the accused to tarnish the image of the RSS without citing any proof," Joshi had said in his complaint.

The Congress chief is also facing another defamation case in a court at Bhiwandi in Thane district over his alleged comments against the RSS regarding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.