Dimple Yadav to file papers for Kannauj on April 6

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, will re-contest from the Kannauj parliamentary seat and will file her nomination on April 6.

Dimple Yadav was first elected from Kannauj in 2012 in the by-polls. She then won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Her husband is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Azamgarh constituency, her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, her brother-in-law Akhshay Yadav from Firozabad.

The SP, which won five seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is contesting the 2019 general elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.