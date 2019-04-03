Home Nation

Don't want votes to be divided, otherwise it will favour BJP: Ajit Jogi on not contesting Lok Sabha elections

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

By ANI

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ) leader Ajit Jogi on Tuesday said his party will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as it did not want the votes to get divided and thereby favour the BJP.

"We need to stop communal forces and those who spread hatred in any way possible. We thought that if we will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, then the votes will get divided and will favour the BJP," Jogi said.

"Even if we win all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, it won't have a major impact on 543 seats in Lok Sabha. BSP is our alliance. They can contest from wherever they want. Whether it will benefit Congress or anybody else, our aim right now is that we should not do anything that will favour the BJP," he added.

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

