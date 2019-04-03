Home Nation

Gautam Gambhir, Omar Abdullah spar on Twitter over remarks on PM Modi for J&K

The former Indian cricketer said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister needs some sleep and a strong coffee and if he still fails to understand then he needs a green Pakistan passport.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:51 AM

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Farooq Abdullah (R). | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah traded barbs after the latter stated his party would strive to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy that could include having a ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ (Prime Minister).

At a public meeting on Monday at Bandipora in North Kashmir, Omar had said Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to the Union of India was accomplished in lieu of various constitutional safeguards for the state and if these are tampered with, the entire scheme of accession will be under question.

“Omar Abdullah wants a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and I want to walk on oceans! Omar Abdullah wants a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and I want pigs to fly,” tweeted Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP.

He said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister needs “some sleep and a strong coffee” and if he still fails to understand then he needs “a green Pakistan passport”.

Omar shot back at Gambhir, saying the former India opening batsman should stick to the things he knows and “tweet about the Indian Premier League (IPL)”.

“Gautam, I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about Jammu and Kashmir, its history or the role of National Conference in shaping that history, yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see,” the NC leader tweeted.

