Ghulam Nabi Azad blames Modi, erstwhile PDP-BJP government for 'growing militancy' in J-K

The former Chief Minister of the state also blamed the previous BJP-PDP government for the state of affairs of the valley.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By ANI

KUPWARA: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile PDP-BJP government for "growing militancy" in Jammu and Kashmir, saying their policies were responsible for pushing the state back into the 1990-91 era.

"Narendra Modi's government at the Centre is responsible for creating an environment which forces the youth of the state to join militancy," Azad said at an election rally here.

He added that during his time "militants were willing to surrender arms and return to mainstream whereas now militancy is growing in the state."

He also slammed the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party for forming a government in alliance with the BJP, according to Azad, whose leaders have been abusing the people of Kashmir for 70 years.

The former Chief Minister of the state also blamed the previous BJP-PDP government for the state of affairs of the valley. "Bad days for the people of Kashmir started the day BJP-PDP government came to power," he told the gathering.

He slammed the Centre for committing atrocities on the people of Kashmir by using muscle power to deal with militancy.

"Even our enemies did not gauge out the eyes of our daughters but the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is to be blamed for this atrocity," he said, adding that children of two-three years have become blind after they were hit by pellets.

"Can a kid of two-three years pick up arms?" he asked the crowd. Azad raised the issue of alleged custodial deaths.

He said, "We often speak against the Army but the police is also no less an enemy of us. They have also harassed us. There are some policemen who killed innocents for promotion and money," Azad said.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls from April 11 to May 6 for its six Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

