JNU sedition case: Delhi government seeks one month to decide on sanction

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that it would take one month to decide on whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others accused in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Home department of the Delhi government filed a reply in the Patiala House Court stating that the matter was under consideration and it can take around a month's time to take a decision on granting the sanction.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed public prosecutor Vikas Singh to get the 'proper reply' from the Aam Aadmi Party government within a definite time frame.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that it has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction after the court summoned DCP of Delhi Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha for filing a charge sheet without the state government's sanction.

Kushwaha had told the court that sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

The Delhi Police have charge-sheeted Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya along with Kanhaiya Kumar, a CPI candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, for allegedly raising anti-India slogans on the JNU campus here on February 9, 2016, during an event organised to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.