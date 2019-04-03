Home Nation

Kirit Somaiya dropped; BJP names Congress turncoat against Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli

The BJP has pitted Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav against Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, and Prem Singh Shakya against Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/MUMBAI : Announcing five more candidates for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP declared nominees against key Opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, on Wednesday.The party has fielded a Congress turncoat and former MLC, Dinesh Pratap Singh, against Sonia, while popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been pitted against Akhikesh. 

Singh, who used to be a hardcore Gandhi family loyalist and a prominent political figure in Rae Bareli till 2017, will challenge Sonia on her turf, which she has represented four times in Parliament since 1999.  

Singh joined the BJP in September 2018 after differences with the Gandhi family. Nirahua, who belongs to Ghazipur district and is a popular face in the Bhojpuri belt of eastern UP and Bihar, will challenge Akhilesh in Azamgarh, which has been a strong SP turf as the party’s traditional vote bank — the Muslim-Yadav combine — makes over 25 per cent of the voters here.

Kirit Somaiya dropped
The BJP on Wednesday dropped the sitting MP from North East Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, and has instead nominated party councillor Manoj Kotak from the Lok Sabha seat. Somaiya, a chartered accountant by profession and three-term MP, has reportedly paid the price for his criticism of BJP ally Shiv Sena. During the corporation elections two years ago, his criticism of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray didn’t go well with the party. He had called Thackeray the “mafia of Bandra”.

Sena workers had threatened to boycott the BJP campaign if Somaiya was fielded. Its MLA from Bhandup, Sunil Raut, had announced that he would contest the Lok Sabha election as an Independent if Somaiya was the BJP nominee. A source in the BJP said party workers, too, were unhappy with the MP as he was inaccessible to them. 

Kotak, on the other hand, is BJP’s group leader in the Brihanmunbai Municipal Corporation and is known to be a studious councillor. “Since both Somaiya and Kotak belong to the same community and caste, there is no possibility of unrest in the particular community,” a senior BJP leader said.

Bansal pips Sidhu’s wife for ticket from Chandigarh 
The Congress has once again reposed faith in former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal as its candidate from Chandigarh. Bansal, who had lost to BJP’s Kirron Kher in 2014, will contest from the city for the eighth time. But this means Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also in contention for nomination, has got the ticket neither from Chandigarh nor Amritsar. The other contender for the seat was Manish Tewari. Kaur is now a claimant for the ticket from Anandpur Sahib. 

