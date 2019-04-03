LeT terrorist arrested from Srinagar hospital
Police sources said the militant, Danish Haneef of Natiopora locality of Srinagar district, was taken into custody from the hospital in Rajbagh area where he was being treated.
Published: 03rd April 2019 02:03 PM | Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 02:03 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: A local member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group was arrested from a private hospital here on Wednesday.
