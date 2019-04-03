Madhya Pradesh traffic cop sent for stress management session after spat

By PTI

INDORE: A Madhya Pradesh traffic policeman was sent for a week-long session on stress management on Wednesday, after a video showing him engaged in an argument with a state Congress functionary over traffic rules went viral on social media.

Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said, traffic police subedar, Arun Singh, has been sent to a local organisation, where he will undergo training in stress management and professional excellence.

The video shows Singh engaged in a heated argument with MP Congress secretary Akhilesh Jain 'Gopi'. It shows him saying that even if he is threatened in the name of state Home Minister Bala Bachchan, he would continue to penalise those breaking traffic rules.

"Many times, due to several reasons, including issues in the family, policemen face tremendous stress while discharging their duty. I am sure Singh would get some relief through this training session," Mishra said.

The woman officer added that all policemen should learn to discharge their duties under pressure. She, however, added that there will not be any compromise as far as enforcing traffic rules was concerned.

According to sources, Singh had caught a man talking on his mobile phone while riding on his two-wheeler in Rajwada area on Tuesday evening.

The man called up Akhilesh Jain, who rushed to the spot, and entered into a heated argument with the policeman, sources added.

In the video, the policeman can be heard saying, "I am subedar Arun Singh, Traffic Police, West I am saying that I will not listen to anyone. I will certainly collect fine from those found breaking traffic rules even if you threaten me in the name of Bala Bachchan or anyone else."

However, Jain alleged that the policeman was demanding Rs 1,000 from his acquaintance, but was issuing a challan (receipt) of Rs 500.

"I did not threaten the traffic policeman by throwing political weight around," he said.