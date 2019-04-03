Home Nation

Make this Lok Sabha election about real issues: Priyanka Gandhi to voters

Priyanka's remarks came after the Congress released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds her party's election manifesto for the upcoming general elections in New Delhi on Tuesday 02 April 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday described her party's manifesto as "fantastic" and appealed to the people to make the Lok Sabha election about real issues.

Her remarks came after the Congress released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate Goods and Services Tax rate.

"I think it is a fantastic manifesto. Everybody should read it, especially first-time voters and young people because this election must be about real issues that matter to people," she told reporters.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "I urge everyone, especially young people and 1st time voters- Please read our manifesto. Make this election about real issues."

