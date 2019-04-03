Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi file nomination from Anantnag seat

BJP candidate for the south Kashmir seat Sofi Mohammad Yousuf has already filed his nomination papers.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference candidate Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi Wednesday filed nomination papers from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

"PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti and NC candidate Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi filed their nomination papers in the office of the returning officer for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency today," an election department official said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir is scheduled to file nomination papers as Congress candidate later in the day.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

Voting for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, spread over four south Kashmir districts including Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian, will be held on 23 April (for Anantnag district), 29 April (for Kulgam district) and 6 May (for Pulwama and Shopian districts). The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

