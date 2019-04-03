Home Nation

'Modi is expiry babu': Didi hits back after PM terms her 'speed breaker' of development

Modi has made false claims about the performance of TMC government. In fact, the income of farmers in the state has increased three times under TMC rule, Mamata Banerjee said.

Published: 03rd April 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

DINHATA (Bengal): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as "Expiry Babu", and strongly contested his allegations against her as being a 'speed breaker' in the path of state's development.

Claiming that her government in West Bengal has done a lot for the welfare of the people of the state, Banerjee told a public rally here in Cooch Behar district that income of farmers in Bengal has increased three times under her rule.

Mocking Prime Minister Modi as "Expiry Babu" and "Expiry PM", Banerjee dared him to participate in a direct debate with her in television or at a public rally.

"I am not Modi, I don't tell lies," she said, alleging that the PM has made false claims about the performance of the TMC government in West Bengal.

She claimed that 12,000 farmers committed suicide during Modi rule in the country.

The TMC supremo strong riposte came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a scathing attack at her at BJP rally at Siliguri and later at Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi PM Modi Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

