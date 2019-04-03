Home Nation

NPF to support Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland

He said the NPF took decision not to field its nominee and divide the secular votes and give advantages to the NDPP candidate.

Naga Peoples Front president Shurhozelie Liezietsu. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Naga Peoples Front president, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu Wednesday said the NPF will support the Congress candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

"In order to defeat the BJP alliance partner NDPP's candidate, the NPF party has decided to extend issue based support to the Congress in Nagaland," Liezietsu said at the consultative meeting of the NPF Kohima Division at Central office here.

He said the NPF took decision not to field its nominee and divide the secular votes and give advantages to the NDPP candidate.

Liezietsu said the NPF was supporting the Congress candidate as the Congress is also against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

He said BJP president Amit Shah in his public address in Assam recently stated that if BJP comes to power it will tbe bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the earliest.

